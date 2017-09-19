Report: Al-Talli Allegedly Seeks 'Vengeance' against Nasrallah

Report: Al-Talli Allegedly Seeks 'Vengeance' against Nasrallahإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Top official of the jihadist al-Nusra Front group in the border region between Syria and Lebanon, Abu Malek al-Talli, has reportedly given orders to his “elements in the southern refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh" to stand by for “vengeance against Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Tuesday.
Citing unnamed Palestinian sources in Sidon's Ain el-Hilweh, the daily said that “security reports claimed that al-Talli --settled in Syria's Idlib-- has given instructions to his elements in Ain el-Hilweh asking them not to leave the camp under any circumstances, and to stay in preparation for what he called the start of a revenge battle against Nasrallah.”
“It is difficult to know the organizational magnitude of al-Nusra Front or the Islamic State organizations inside the camp,” added the sources, “their presence is more of an ideological form than a clear organizational state,” they said on condition of anonymity.
They added that “a list of names being circulated in media outlets and even with the security apparatuses of the most wanted terrorists hiding in the camp, does not include all the names of the primary terrorist symbols inside Ain el-Hilweh.
“There are some unknown most dangerous radicals inside the camp who have close links to the IS, al-Nusra and other very dangerous global groups in Iraq, Syria and around the world,” added the sources.
Information obtained by the daily said that another “two terrorists from the Egyptian nationality are hiding in the camp, in addition to Abou Khattab and Abou Masaab,” two dangerous jihadist commanders.
