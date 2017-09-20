Aoun from NY: Military Aid for Lebanon Essential to Confront Terrorism

President Michel Aoun stressed on Wednesday from New york that Lebanon's army is capable of confronting terrorism and that the “assistance it receives is an essential factor to enable it to fully carry out its tasks,” the National News Agency reported.

“The Lebanese military is able to stand up to terrorism and terrorists. The assistance it receives is essential to enable it to carry out its tasks fully in the face of a difficult and experienced enemy who has succeeded in spreading fear and killing all over the world," said Aoun.

Aoun's remarks came during his meeting with a delegation of the American Task Force for Lebanon in New York on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the U.N. General Assembly.

The meeting has also focused on the Lebanese-US relations and the role of the delegation in enhancing and activating them in various fields, NNA added.

“The delegation also praised the Lebanese army's military achievement and the success of the Dawn of the Outskirts operation and its positive impact on political workers in the United States,” it said.

Earlier, Aoun had held separate talks with Jordanian King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The American Task Force for Lebanon (ATFL) is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization comprised primarily of dedicated Americans of Lebanese heritage and others who share a common interest in Lebanon and the goals of the ATFL.