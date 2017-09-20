State Security Apprehends Culprit Involved in Terror Groups

State Security elements arrested a suspect with connections to the Islamic State extremist group in the northeastern border town of Arsal, the General Directorate of State Security said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Directorate noted that its elements have detained a Syrian national, identified as Ali R., in Arsal over engaging in fighting alongside terrorist organizations, said the statement.

The suspect confessed during interrogations of having participated in the 2014 and 2015 battles in the outskirts of Arsal and Nahle.

The suspect was handed over to the Military Court