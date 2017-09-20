U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Visits Arsal and Army Posts

U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Sigrid Kaag visited Wednesday the northeastern border towns of Arsal and al-Labweh, her office said.

Kaag visited army positions in the outskirts of Arsal and met with Brigadier General Sami Hoayek and other representatives of the Lebanese army.

The Special Coordinator commended the army in “their efforts and enduring commitment to safeguard Lebanon’s security and stability,” her office said.

Recalling the U.N. Secretary-General’s statement of September 13, Kaag stressed that reinforcing Lebanese national institutions and the Lebanese army is “the best preventive measure we can have in relation to the risk of conflict."

She said the U.N. would continue encouraging international support to the Lebanese army and security institutions, including through the International Support Group for Lebanon.

The Special Coordinator also met with the head of Arsal Municipality, Bassel al-Hujeiri, to discuss the development needs of Arsal.

Kaag praised “the generosity of heart and spirit of the citizens of Arsal towards the Syrian refugees,” her office said.