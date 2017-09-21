Report: Lebanon in 'Safe Zone,' Security Under Control

Pre-emptive security measures taken by Lebanon's military and security apparatuses have an important impact in “preserving the country's safety and sparing Lebanon from great risks,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Thursday.

“Lebanon's safety is a red line. The series of pre-emptive operations carried out by the army, the successive arrests of terrorists and uncovering their sleeper cells had a profound effect on maintaining internal security and sparing Lebanon a lot of risk,” an unnamed military source told the daily.

The source's remarks came following security warnings issued last week by many western embassies, including the U.S., British, Canadian and French.

The warnings have sparked panic among Lebanese citizens especially after the French embassy warned Friday of a “heightened security risk in the next 48 hours.”

The source added saying “rest assured that military forces are vigilant and the Lebanese army will not allow any harm. Lebanon is one of the safest countries, mainly after handling the terrorist tank that was in the outskirts. It has become clear that the border is controlled and safe.”

Army commander Joseph Aoun has “drawn a road map for any confrontation,” against aggressors and terrorists “focusing on the preemptive operations against terrorist groups and cells wherever they may be,” concluded the source.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Saad Hariri reassured the Lebanese and all residents and expatriates that "the army and all the security services are fully prepared and alert.”