Jumblat Deplores Trump-N.Korea Cycle of Jabs

Democratic Gathering bloc leader MP Walid Jumblat criticized on Thursday the fiery positions traded between the United States and North Korea saying “what a future awaits us.”

“Starting with” US President Donald Trump calling the North Korean president Kim Jong Un “Rocket man, to the threats of total destruction of North Korea, to the boring frivolous of the Israeli ruler, what a future awaits us!” commented Jumblat in a tweet.

Jumblat said the situation in Korea is “quite crazy” but Trump's reply was “no better, not to mention flattering his fellow Netanyahu (Israeli Prime Minister).”

North Korea's foreign minister has brushed aside US President Donald Trump's fiery threat to destroy his nation, comparing it to a "dog's bark" and suggesting Pyongyang would not be deterred by the rhetoric.

Trump used his stormy maiden address at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday to warn the North that Washington would "totally destroy" it if the US or its allies was attacked.

The bellicose speech came after months of escalating tensions over advances in the rogue weapons program operated by Pyongyang, which has defied tough sanctions to launch its sixth and largest nuclear test and to fire a series of missiles over Japan.

Pyongyang's stated aim is to be able to target the US mainland and the nation has flaunted the advances in its weapons programe in recent weeks, with the September test of what it said was a miniaturized H-bomb capable of being loaded onto a rocket.

The country also tested two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July that appeared to bring much of the US mainland into range.

The increasingly brazen provocations have frayed the patience of the US and its allies.

Trump dubbed the North's leader Kim Jong-Un "Rocket man" and said he was on a "suicide mission".