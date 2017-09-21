French Ambassador Says Aoun's Paris Visit 'Highly Important'
French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher on Thursday described President Michel Aoun's upcoming visit to France as “highly important.”
Foucher was speaking during a visit to Maronite League in Beirut's Medawar area.
The French envoy also underscored “support for Lebanon's sovereignty and independence” and “the need to resolve the pending issues in a manner that would preserve its security, stability and prosperity, topped by the issue of Syrian refugees.”
