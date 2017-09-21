Mobile version

French Ambassador Says Aoun's Paris Visit 'Highly Important'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 21 September 2017, 16:15
French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher on Thursday described President Michel Aoun's upcoming visit to France as “highly important.”

Foucher was speaking during a visit to Maronite League in Beirut's Medawar area.

The French envoy also underscored “support for Lebanon's sovereignty and independence” and “the need to resolve the pending issues in a manner that would preserve its security, stability and prosperity, topped by the issue of Syrian refugees.”

