Qabalan: We Condemn the Call for Naturalizing Syrian Refugees
Higher Islamic Shiite Council chief Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan on Thursday condemned calls for “naturalizing” Palestinian and Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
“We condemn every call and effort to naturalize the Palestinians and we also deplore the call for naturalizing Syrian refugees,” said Qabalan in a statement marking the first of Muharram, in an apparent reference to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump.
“Arab and Muslim leaders must exert efforts to secure their return to their homeland in Syria, which has started to regain its peace and stability after the great achievements that have been made by the Syrian army and its allies, who have ousted takfiri gangs from Syria and Lebanon,” the top Shiite cleric added.
He also called on Arab and Muslim leaders to “support Palestine and its people, halt the bloodshed in Yemen and do justice to Bahrain's people.”
Trump's suggestion that refugees be resettled closer to home instead of brought to the United States has angered many in Lebanon, a tiny country hosting more than 1.5 million refugees.
Prime Minister Saad Hariri said "everyone knows Lebanon rejects resettling Palestinians or any other nationalities."
The country of just 4 million is officially hosting more than 1 million Syrian refugees and some 500,000 Palestinians. The real numbers are likely higher as many don't register with the U.N.
Lawmakers on Wednesday demanded a formal response to Trump.
Speaker Nabih Berri said it was no "joking matter," and invoked Lebanon's Constitution, which he said rejects resettlement.
Trump told the U.N. Tuesday that for the cost of resettling one refugee in the U.S., Washington could assist 10 closer to home.
المواطنون ضحايا شعبوية الاعلام وعدم الدقة في ترجمة خطاب ترامب. وقد تُرجم في إحدى فقراته على الشكل التالي : "يجب إعادة توطين اللاجئين في الدول الأقرب لهم". في حين أن الدقة تقتضي نشر النص باللغة الانكليزية للتأكد بأن ترامب لم يقل ذلك إنما قال ما حرفيته:
billions of dollars in helping to support this effort. We seek an approach to refugee resettlement that is designed to help these horribly treated people, and which enables their eventual return to their home countries to be part of the rebuilding process.
For the cost of resettling one refugee in the United States, we can assist more than 10 in their home region. Out of the goodness of our hearts, we offer financial assistance to hosting countries in the region, and we support recent agreements of the G20 nations that will seek to host refugees as close to their home countries as possible. This is the safe, responsible and humanitarian approach."
Trump insinuated it ya 7aywaan, so your president made sure no vagueness remains and that lebanon is against naturalization. why do you want those refugees to stay? are they pimping your sisters at chez maurice?
you nailed jewstine ya sharmut, well done! Yes ((((((((((insinuate)))))) is the word.
btw ya manyouk, is Qabalan your president?
Trump didn't insinuate nothing. You just lie. That is all .
hariri, aoun, berri and qabalan all understood trump's words but janoubi the shlikki still doesn't get it...
the 3arsa massacres them in Syria and then calls on Arab leaders to ensure their safe return to their homeland.
well said. his country was at peace and suddendly he decided to create isis and kill his own people and have a domestic war of 6 years. ayri bi shrameetak sho fiti7.
i cum wait me
and we condemn you for bringing in shia from yemen, iraq and iran and burying the huthi on lebanese soil.
Trump didn't call for naturalizing anyone.
Trump message was clear - Trump was saying, why bother ship the Syrian refugees to the US or to Europe, now - when the Syrian war is almost over, and it wouldn't be long now before they get to be repatriated back to Syria, when it would be practical, and more convenient to keep them close to their home country so it can be easier and cheaper to return them back to Syria when the time comes, which is now closer than ever.