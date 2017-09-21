Mobile version

Qabalan: We Condemn the Call for Naturalizing Syrian Refugees

by Naharnet Newsdesk 21 September 2017, 16:26
W460

Higher Islamic Shiite Council chief Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan on Thursday condemned calls for “naturalizing” Palestinian and Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

“We condemn every call and effort to naturalize the Palestinians and we also deplore the call for naturalizing Syrian refugees,” said Qabalan in a statement marking the first of Muharram, in an apparent reference to recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Arab and Muslim leaders must exert efforts to secure their return to their homeland in Syria, which has started to regain its peace and stability after the great achievements that have been made by the Syrian army and its allies, who have ousted takfiri gangs from Syria and Lebanon,” the top Shiite cleric added.

He also called on Arab and Muslim leaders to “support Palestine and its people, halt the bloodshed in Yemen and do justice to Bahrain's people.”

Trump's suggestion that refugees be resettled closer to home instead of brought to the United States has angered many in Lebanon, a tiny country hosting more than 1.5 million refugees.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri said "everyone knows Lebanon rejects resettling Palestinians or any other nationalities."

The country of just 4 million is officially hosting more than 1 million Syrian refugees and some 500,000 Palestinians. The real numbers are likely higher as many don't register with the U.N.

Lawmakers on Wednesday demanded a formal response to Trump.

Speaker Nabih Berri said it was no "joking matter," and invoked Lebanon's Constitution, which he said rejects resettlement.

Trump told the U.N. Tuesday that for the cost of resettling one refugee in the U.S., Washington could assist 10 closer to home.

Lebanon
Comments 16
Thumb janoubi 21 September 2017, 16:53

who called for naturalizing syrians ya train?

Reply Report
Thumb justin 21 September 2017, 17:08

المواطنون ضحايا شعبوية الاعلام وعدم الدقة في ترجمة خطاب ترامب. وقد تُرجم في إحدى فقراته على الشكل التالي : "يجب إعادة توطين اللاجئين في الدول الأقرب لهم". في حين أن الدقة تقتضي نشر النص باللغة الانكليزية للتأكد بأن ترامب لم يقل ذلك إنما قال ما حرفيته:

billions of dollars in helping to support this effort. We seek an approach to refugee resettlement that is designed to help these horribly treated people, and which enables their eventual return to their home countries to be part of the rebuilding process.
For the cost of resettling one refugee in the United States, we can assist more than 10 in their home region. Out of the goodness of our hearts, we offer financial assistance to hosting countries in the region, and we support recent agreements of the G20 nations that will seek to host refugees as close to their home countries as possible. This is the safe, responsible and humanitarian approach."

Reply Report
Missing 7eywaantexasusa 21 September 2017, 18:34

Trump insinuated it ya 7aywaan, so your president made sure no vagueness remains and that lebanon is against naturalization. why do you want those refugees to stay? are they pimping your sisters at chez maurice?

Reply Report
Missing 7eywaantexasusa.lappeaudecouille.nucleartalks.climate.change.flamethrower.gigahabib.robertoiranio.doogystyle.ovenready.ibn.ras.ayri 21 September 2017, 18:44

you nailed jewstine ya sharmut, well done! Yes ((((((((((insinuate)))))) is the word.

Report
Missing 7eywaantexasusa.lappeaudecouille.nucleartalks.climate.change.flamethrower.gigahabib.robertoiranio.doogystyle.ovenready.ibn.ras.ayri 21 September 2017, 18:45

btw ya manyouk, is Qabalan your president?

Report
Missing citizenkane 21 September 2017, 19:04

Trump didn't insinuate nothing. You just lie. That is all .

Report
Missing baheemi.janoubi 21 September 2017, 18:48

hariri, aoun, berri and qabalan all understood trump's words but janoubi the shlikki still doesn't get it...

Reply Report
Missing hurricane.zeinab 21 September 2017, 19:06

i get it and i am cuming

Report
Missing citizenkane 21 September 2017, 19:07

No...they all parrot the same BS because they don't want to be seen by the Dumb Lebanese masses - like you - as being sympathetic to naturalization in election period.

Report
Missing 7eywaantexasusa.lappeaudecouille.nucleartalks.climate.change.flamethrower.gigahabib.robertoiranio.doogystyle.ovenready.ibn.ras.ayri 21 September 2017, 16:56

the 3arsa massacres them in Syria and then calls on Arab leaders to ensure their safe return to their homeland.

Reply Report
Missing baheemi.janoubi 21 September 2017, 18:45

well said. his country was at peace and suddendly he decided to create isis and kill his own people and have a domestic war of 6 years. ayri bi shrameetak sho fiti7.

Reply Report
Missing hurricane.zeinab 21 September 2017, 19:07

i cum wait me

Report
Thumb galaxy 21 September 2017, 17:00

and we condemn you for bringing in shia from yemen, iraq and iran and burying the huthi on lebanese soil.

Reply Report
Thumb mowaten.ibin.sermeyeh 21 September 2017, 18:09

yes we condemn

Reply Report
Missing citizenkane 21 September 2017, 19:02

Trump didn't call for naturalizing anyone.
Trump message was clear - Trump was saying, why bother ship the Syrian refugees to the US or to Europe, now - when the Syrian war is almost over, and it wouldn't be long now before they get to be repatriated back to Syria, when it would be practical, and more convenient to keep them close to their home country so it can be easier and cheaper to return them back to Syria when the time comes, which is now closer than ever.

Reply Report
Missing nahaaretz.got.talent 21 September 2017, 19:22

@citizenkane "keep them close to their home country" is what prompted the lebanese to be clear that "keeping" them is only for the time that they can make it back to syria, and not "keeping" them indefinitely as a first step for defacto naturalization.

Reply Report