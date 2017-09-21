Aoun at U.N.: Lebanon Won't Allow Naturalization of Any Refugee
President Michel Aoun stressed Thursday in his maiden speech before the U.N. General Assembly that Lebanon will not allow the naturalization of any Syrian or Palestinian refugee on its soil “no matter what that might cost.”
“The decision in this regard belongs to us and not to anyone else,” Aoun underlined.
Noting that the Syrian state is now in control of “85 percent of its territory,” the president emphasized that “there is an urgent need to organize the return of refugees to their country.”
“Some call for the refugees' voluntary return and we call for their safe return and differentiate between the two concepts,” Aoun noted.
“The claim that they will not be safe should they return to their country is an unacceptable excuse... If the Syrian state is carrying out reconciliations with the armed groups that it is fighting, wouldn't it be able to do so with refugees who had fled war?” the president asked.
He added: “The U.N. better help the refugees return home instead of helping them to stay in encampments that lack the least requirements of decent life.”
Separately and from the same U.N. podium, Aoun nominated Lebanon to become a “permanent, U.N.-affiliated center for dialogue among the various cultures, religions and races.”
“I hope the member states will back Lebanon in this demand, so that we can all work for peace, security and stability,” he added.
U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that refugees be resettled closer to home instead of brought to the United States has angered many in Lebanon, a tiny country hosting more than 1.5 million refugees.
The country of just 4 million is officially hosting more than 1 million Syrian refugees and some 500,000 Palestinians. The real numbers are likely higher as many don't register with the U.N.
Aoun: I nominate Lebanon to become a permanent, U.N.-affiliated center for dialogue among the various cultures, religions and races, and I hope the member states will back Lebanon in this demand, so that we can all work for peace, security and stability.
Aoun: The U.N. better help the refugees return home instead of helping them to stay in encampments that lack the least requirements of decent life.
Aoun: The claim that they will not be safe should they return to their country is an unacceptable excuse, seeing as around 85% of Syrian territory has become under the state's control. Secondly, if the Syrian state is carrying out reconciliations with the armed groups that it is fighting, wouldn't it be able to do so with refugees who had fled war?
Aoun: Some call for the refugees' voluntary return and we call for their safe return and differentiate between the two concepts.
Aoun: Our army has achieved a major victory over the terrorist Daesh and al-Nusra groups, ending their military presence in Lebanon.
Aoun: The Syrian state is now in control of 85 percent of its territory and there is an urgent need to organize the return of refugees to their country.
Aoun: When the events started in Syria, the situation in Lebanon witnessed disturbances and it was clear that it was one of the Arab countries that were facing terror plots, but it managed to remain resilient through preserving national unity despite the acute political rift.
President Michel Aoun addressing U.N. General Assembly: From this podium, we reiterate our solidarity with the families of terror victims across the world.
He is just saying what told by Hizbollah. Making Christians look racist and hypocrite on the world scene while Hizb/Iran/Assad claim joining war on extremism. What a missed opportunity! Aoun could have affirmed Lebanon's tradition of democracy and freedom; ask for international help to demarcate and secure our eastern borders, seek international assistance to stop arm/rocket crossing our borders from the criminal Assad/Iran regime to Hizb that will keep Lebanon destabilized and in economic ruins for generations, and declare Lebanon's strong opposition to all forms of radicalism and indoctrination whereas from Takfiri or Hizb.
They ran out of "30,000 Nusra and Daesh terrorist are coming to invade Jounieh and enslave Christian women - only Hezbollah arms will protect you".
So they switched to "2,000,000 Syrians and Palestinians are going to be naturalized and take over Jounieh, only Hezbollah arms will save you".
They ran out of "30,000 Nusra and Daesh terrorist are coming to invade Jounieh and enslave Christian women - only Hezbollah arms will protect you".
So they switched to "2,000,000 Syrians and Palestinians are going to be naturalized and take over Jounieh, only Hezbollah arms will save you".
STL Says Prosecutor Submitted New Indictment on July 21
“The new indictment names a new suspect from Hizbullah,” al-Jadeed added.
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/235206
Aoun: I nominate Lebanon to become a permanent, U.N.-affiliated center for dialogue among the various cultures, religions and races, and I hope the member states will back Lebanon in this demand, so that we can all work for peace, security and stability.
Aoun: The Syrian state is now in control of 85 percent of its territory
Oh? Someone should tell Saydat Al Ra2ees Bashar al Assad even he's not claiming this not even at his his most optimistic. President Aoun has surely gotten a hold of one of the old speeches of president Lahoud and is reading it a the UN as we speak, someone should tell him.
What is he talking about.
Syria is just across the border from Lebanon. Syrian refugees in Lebanon should be able to just cross the border from Lebanon to Assad regime dominated Syrian territory. Why isn't that happening?
A- Because Assad regime isn't allowing them to return
B- Assad regime & his financier (Iran Russia & China) are not setting up refugee centers inside Syria to welcome them as a temporary measure until their homes get rebuild, and are not offering any assistance to them to rebuild their homes either.
C- Or, the reason why the Syrian refugees in Lebanon are not moving back to Syria - is exactly because Assad regime is now in control of 85% of Syria - which means syrian are afraid of Assad reprisals against them or don't want to governed under his Tyrant regime, hence why a political transition away from Assad is needed if the refugee are to return to Syria.
"Assad regime isn't allowing them to return"
Oh Really
Then according to you there should no longer be any Syrian refugee in Lebanon. So is Aoun nagging about Syrian refugees that you claim are they are already returning from Lebanon to Syria in droves.
Oh Really
If Assad is indeed allowing them to return.
And according to you- Syrian civilians refugees are already returning from Lebanon to Syria in droves. Then the Syrian refugee in Lebanon problem is already underway to be resolved by itself. So what is President Aoun nagging about then???
So what is the point you are trying to make?
Oh wait - you are not making any - you are just stupidly flip flopping and contradicting yourself to our amuzement...lol.
From Bassil meeting with Mouallem.
the Syrian side agreed (with Bassil) that the refugees should return to their country from Lebanon but noted that Syrian authorities need to make some internal arrangements before the displaced can return home.
What was it you saying that Syrian authorities were not the problem for their return? Hein...
President Aoun asked.
If the Syrian state is carrying out reconciliations with the armed groups that it is fighting, wouldn't it be able to do so with refugees who had fled war?”.
Someone should remind President Aoun that those "State Reconciliation with armed groups" that Assad regime is conducting main condition is that everyone - armed groups, their families and any civilians who happen to live in armed group controlled areas, are to be expelled, and bussed outside Syria or to outside Syrian regime controlled areas.
When the events started in Syria, the situation in Lebanon witnessed disturbances and it was clear that it was one of the Arab countries that were facing terror plots..
the aforementioned terror plots
www.naharnet.com/stories/en/56045
english.al-akhbar.com/node/15026
