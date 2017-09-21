Nasrallah: We're Not Advocates of War but We're Ready to Fight
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced Thursday that his group does not want war with Israel but that it stands ready to fight should a confrontation be imposed on it.
“A real resistance fighter, a real mujahid is one who performs his religious assignment to the fullest,” said Nasrallah in a televised sermon marking the beginning of Ashura, according to the Hizbullah-affiliated website al-Ahed News.
“We are not advocates of war or fighting, but if our religious obligation is to fight, we will fight, even if (ex-U.S. president George W.) Bush, (U.S. President Donald) Trump, Israel, some Arabs and the entire world stand in our face. We are not afraid of anything,” Nasrallah added in brief political remarks during his religious sermon.
Nasrallah announced Thursday that his group does not want war with Israel but that it stands ready to fight should a confrontation be imposed on it.
.... and why not? aren't you supposed to be a resistance fighting occupying zionist forces and liberating Shebaa farms ya kazzab?
Several $billions from our economy down the drain for each word of this made-in-Iran speech. Hizb doesn't care as its slogans only impress uneducated and poor individuals. Hizb enemy has always been the middle class and productive entrepreneurial people. Just look back at the Green Revolution in Iran for the full story!
He is too scared to fight Israel. His purpose as laid out by his Iranian handlers is to spread Wilayat al Faqih and overthrow Arab regimes.
How does the filthy murderer expect to liberate Sheba farms and Jerusalem if he does not confront Israel?
and if so, what is the use for his criminal sectarian weapons?
But, @Janoubi is spot on.
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced Thursday that his group does not want war with Israel but that it stands ready to fight should a confrontation be imposed on it.
Eirrrr feek, yallah rou7 ndabb wballa akel khara.
Nasrallah: We are closer than ever to the liberation of Jerusalem
http://www.dailystar.com.lb/News/Lebanon-News/2012/Mar-04/165444-nasrallah-we-are-closer-than-ever-to-the-liberation-of-jerusalem.ashx
Nasrallah: Road to Jerusalem passes through Syria
https://now.mmedia.me/lb/en/NewsReports/565573-nasrallah-road-to-jerusalem-passes-through-syria
Nasrallah: Iran Is Final Hope for Liberation of Palestine, Jerusalem
http://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/1.665425
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced Thursday that his group does not want war wvith Israel
So what's the point of your Iranian sectarian arms then if it is not to fight Israel to liberate Lebanese Land. How do you suggest liberating Shebaa farms Ghajar etc...if you don't seek to fight Israel? Through Diplomacy or through peace negotiations? Oh wait we have a Gov that does that. Hence your Iranian militia presence in Lebanon is no longer Justified, especially when it does not serve the purpose it pretend to serve.
Kizbrallah is saying: “We are not advocates of war or fighting, but if our religious obligation is to fight, we will fight"
But you allowed yourself to advocate to go to war in Syria and made up sectarian religious obligations to justify your sectarian war in Syria
Kizbrallah is saying: “We are not advocates of war or fighting, but if our religious obligation is to fight, we will fight"
And what religious obligation was imposed upon you to fight - when you went to war against West Beirut in May 2008.
Oh yeah it was holy telecom network and the airport security holy sanctuary that prompted your religious obligation to war then.
It would then seem that it is only towards Israelis that you don't advocate to go to war with or fight with. But you don't have such reservation to go to war and militarily attack Arabs, Syrians, and Lebanese.
That makes you an Iranian mercenary doing Israeli bidding.
It would then seem that it is only towards Israelis that you don't advocate to go to war with or fight with. But you don't have such reservation to go to war and militarily attack Arabs, Syrians, and Lebanese.
That makes you an Iranian mercenary doing Israeli bidding.
Okay...since Nassrallah officially and openly in front of the public - declared that his armed militia will no longer be seeking to liberate any cm of Lebanese or Palestinian land from Israel through wars or fighting.
He henceforth is defacto complying with the Lebanese Israeli armistice agreement that exist between Israel and Lebanon.
And to upkeep this agreement - a sectarian Iranian militia aka Hezbollah - is not jizt not needed but counterproductive. The Lebanese Army will take it from there.
Nassrallah just pulled the plug on Hezbollah mission - Then It is time to decomission Hezbollah. Pure and simple.
Any excuse to upkeep Hezbollah armed presence in Lebanon - would be nothing but a cover for Iranian military occupation of Lebanon. They can no longer claim Hezbollah to be an Iranian assistance to liberate Lebanese Land from Israel.
Okay...since Nassrallah officially and openly in front of the public - declared that his armed militia will no longer be seeking to liberate any cm of Lebanese or Palestinian land from Israel through wars or fighting.
He henceforth is defacto complying with the Lebanese Israeli armistice agreement that exist between Israel and Lebanon.
And to upkeep this agreement - a sectarian Iranian militia aka Hezbollah - is not jizt not needed but counterproductive. The Lebanese Army will take it from there.
Nassrallah just pulled the plug on Hezbollah mission - Then It is time to decomission Hezbollah. Pure and simple.
Any excuse to upkeep Hezbollah armed presence in Lebanon - would be nothing but a cover for Iranian military occupation of Lebanon. They can no longer claim Hezbollah to be an Iranian assistance to liberate Lebanese Land from Israel.