Aoun Back in Beirut, Sends Condolences to Mexican President after Earthquake

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 22 September 2017, 10:39
President Michel Aoun returned back to Beirut on Friday after taking part in the 72nd UN General Assembly session where he delivered a speech and held meetings with heads of state and officials of international organizations, the National News Agency reported.

The President sent a cable of condolences, upon his arrival at the Baabda Palace, to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto expressing his sympathy over the victims of the earthquake that killed scores of people.

Pena Nieto said in a press conference last week that the quake was the biggest to strike the country in a hundred years killing thousands, and declared three days of national mourning.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
