Politicians Laud Constitutional Council's Repeal of Tax Law

Politicians from several parties on Friday lauded a ruling by the Constitutional Council that revoked a controversial tax law aimed at funding a new wage scale for civil servants and the armed forces.

Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel, who led the appeal that was filed against the law, congratulated the Lebanese on the decision.

“Through rightful action and serious work, nothing is impossible, and people's rights and dignity are a red line,” Gemayel tweeted.

Speaker Nabih Berri meanwhile announced that "the judiciary's ruling should be respected, even if it came in favor of the banks."

"We must now address the complaints," the speaker added.

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Gegaea for his part said the LF respects the Council's decision “out of its faith in state institutions.”

“From now on, any discussion on the issue of taxes must be based on this council's ruling,” Geagea added.

Free Patriotic Movement chief and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil meanwhile tweeted that he “respects” the Council's ruling, “especially in terms of the need to pass the state budget first and its inclusion of all articles of the wage scale.”

“Parliament should carry out the necessary rectification to prevent any financial collapse,” Bassil added.

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil of the AMAL Movement said the Council's decision “deserves an emergency cabinet session to discuss the repercussions and alternatives.”

Former justice minister Maj. Gen. Ashraf Rifi meanwhile said the decision is “an important step on the course of building a state of institutions.”

“I salute the Council, MP Sami Gemayel and the lawmakers who filed the appeal,” Rifi added.