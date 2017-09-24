Aoun Says Constitutional Council Practiced Its 'Normal Role' in Revoking Tax Law

President Michel Aoun announced Sunday that the Constitutional Council, Lebanon’s top constitutional court, had practiced its “normal role” by revoking a controversial tax law aimed at funding a new wage scale for civil servants and the armed forces.

“Through its decision to revoke the tax law, the Constitutional Council practiced its normal role, which is a cornerstone in the state-building process,” Aoun tweeted.

The Council has revoked the law in its entirety after ten MPs led by Kataeb Party chief Sami Gemayel filed an appeal against it.

The appeal cited alleged voting and financial auditing violations.

Public employees have threatened escalation should the repeal lead to the suspension of the wage scale, which was approved by Parliament in a separate law.

The Cabinet will hold an emergency session on Sunday evening to discuss the developments.