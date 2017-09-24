Govt. Inclined to Suspend New Wage Scale until Budget Approved

The Cabinet is inclined to suspend the new wage scale during the emergency session it will hold on Sunday evening, “out of respect for the higher national interest, in line with the Constitutional Council’s ruling, and out of keenness on securing balance between the payment of the wage hike and the state’s finances,” informed ministerial sources have said.

In remarks published Sunday by al-Mustaqbal newspaper, the sources said the wage scale will be suspended until the approval of the new state budget, “which would pave the way for implementing the wage hike after adding to (the state budget) the tax amendments that were recommended by the Constitutional Council.”

According to the sources, Speaker Nabih Berri will call for a parliamentary session this week aimed at discussing and approving the state budget.

The sources added that during Sunday’s emergency session, the Cabinet is expected to submit to Parliament an urgent bill suspending the wage scale, at a recommendation from Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil.

“The payment of the new salaries will be postponed to next month,” the sources clarified.

The Constitutional Council has revoked a tax law aimed at funding the wage scale in its entirety after ten MPs led by Kataeb Party chief Sami Gemayel filed an appeal against it.

The appeal cited alleged voting and financial auditing violations.

Public employees have threatened escalation should the repeal lead to the suspension of the wage scale, which was approved by Parliament in a separate law.