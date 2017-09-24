Nasrallah: Some Lebanese Would've Been Living in Camps Had It Not Been for Resistance
“Large segments” of the Lebanese people would have been “living in refugee camps had it not been for the Resistance,” Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has noted.
“Had it not been for the presence of the Resistance, Lebanon would have been under Israel’s control and Israel would have extracted and stolen our oil and gas,” Nasrallah said in a Ashura sermon.
“Large segments of the Lebanese people would have been living in refugee camps and the people would have been living in disgrace and shame,” Nasrallah added.
Turning to the events in the region, Nasrallah described the Syrian conflict as a “major sedition.”
“From the very beginning, our stance was that we were before a takfiri onslaught represented by al-Qaida, al-Nusra Front, Daesh (Islamic State group) and all the takfiris who were brought to Syria,” Nasrallah said.
He added: “Some might have misdiagnosed the situation, but everything has started to become clear and obvious now.”
Had it not been for the resistance this would never happen:
بالفيديو: حديث لنعيم قاسم عن المعلمة المطلقة يثير جدلاً على مواقع التواصل
https://www.annahar.com/article/668103-حديث-لنعيم-قاسم-عن-المعلمة-المطلقة-يثير-جدلا-على-مواقع-التواصل
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKbl6c8WAAAXSTn.jpg
Here's a list of all the things he said, reminds me of the group they're "fighting".
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKbl6c8WAAAXSTn.jpg
Here's a list of all the things he said, reminds me of the group they're "fighting".
His party and followers are misogynistic, even their women are brainwashed by their spiritual leaders.
All the weaklings that are against Resistance, have been brushed aside.
You have no power and no influence in Lebanon.
All you have is An Nahar.
and what do you have?
Funny you just admitted that your Iranian militia Mystic is in Lebanon to brush aside any power or resistance against your Iranian Wilayat el Fakih. It openly admit what your Iranian objective in Lebanon are in light of your Nassrallah admitting 2 days ago, that his Iranian militia objectives in Lebanon are NOT to fight Israel.
The "weaklings" are the majority of the Lebanese people, who are not dumb enough to believe your guru's ridicule BS!
here is a video of me honoring my hassan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqCN57aE6Yk
Words of wisdom coming from the bearded goat most Lebanese live in camps!
Shi3a residents of Shiya7 will attest to that as much as the Christians of Jounieh or the Druze of Mount Lebanon or the Suna of Sida. brilliant synopsis.
"Israel would have extracted and stolen our oil and gas"
At least they'll put it to good use, all the profit we'll make from gas/oil will go to the politicians pockets.
“Large segments of the Lebanese people would have been living in refugee camps and the people would have been living in disgrace and shame,”
Thanks to you I can live with my head held high, eyes brimming with pride as a citizen of this strong independent country. I always wondered though, is it possible to feel all these emotions down there in the sewers?
Had it not been for your iranian terrorist 'resistance', Lebanon would:
1) have a thriving economy and job opportunities for its youth
2) have recouped billions in war costs and lost opportunity costs ( if you understand that term)
3) have less crime, less drugs, and less guns
4) no political assassinations and intimidation
5) have a strong army representing all lebanese
6) almost no theft of government revenues at the port and airport
7) EDL would be an efficient electric utility company
8) No kidnappings of Foreigners or pilots
9) and a thousand other positive things
now, stfu!
Hahahahaha! And Lebanon would be the pearl of the Middle East again. Just like what we used to say during the Syrian occupation.
HA is a symptom of deep rooted problems in our society and politics. You’re completely deluding yourself.
Hahahaha....what a bull shitter you are.
HA - just like any militia - was a symptom of the civil war. But as soon as the civil war ended and Hezbollah arms remained - Hezbollah no longer was a symptom but became the cause- directly or indirectly - to each and every problem the Lebanese society and politics have. From lack of electricity to erosion of democracy and freedoms.
في لبنان كان هناك قرار دولي، والمقاومة أطالت أمد الاحتلال، كان هناك عرض مقدّم من الحكومة الإسرائيلية عام 1994 فهل تخبرنا الحكومة اللبنانية لماذا انسحبت يومها من المفاوضات عندما قُدّم العرض الإسرائيلي للانسحاب؟ انسحب لبنان من المفاوضات لأنه ربط نفسه بالقافلة السورية وأذاب شخصيته السياسية والدبلوماسية، ونص هذا العرض لا يزال موجوداً واسألوا سفير لبنان في واشنطن آنذاك السيد سيمون كرم فهو يعرف الكثير.
ميشال عون
"سجّل موقف"
م.ت.ف
٩/٤/٢٠٠٢
continue..
- هناك مذكرة قدّمت للوفد اللبناني وللحكومة اللبنانية ونشرتها صحيفة السفير وحُوّلت بسببها إلى المحكمة لأن المذكّرة اعتُبرت سريّة، مذكرة جاءت من إسرائيل إلى الحكومة اللبنانية واعتبروها سرّية! سرّية على من؟ السرّية تكون على العدو وهي جاءت من "العدو"، كما يقولون، فلماذا اعتبروها سرّية؟ هل خافوا أن يطّلع عليها الشعب اللبناني؟ ولماذا اعتُبر نشرها في ذلك الوقت مخالفة قانونية وحوّلوا الصحيفة إلى المحاكمة؟ ببساطة لأنهم لا يريدون أن يُحرَجوا أمام الشعب اللبناني.- كان هناك حل مطروح، فليشرحوا لنا لماذا لم يقبلوه أو لماذا لم يطلبوا تعديلات؟ لماذا لم يبلغوا واشنطن بأنهم يريدون تعديل بعض ما جاء فيه وينتظرون لمعرفة ماذا ستفعل؟ رفضوه بالمطلق وقالوا أن إسرائيل تريد المياه والأرض في لبنان، وأعلنت إسرائيل العكس فقالوا لها "لا، أنت تريدين المياه والأرض"، أنا أتحدث الآن أمام الشعب اللبناني وأنا مسؤول عن كلامي.
ميشال عون
"سجّل موقف"
م.ت.ف
٩/٤/٢٠٠٢
The day this Iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
Had it not been for your resistance those 150-200 Nusra and ISIS friendlies (who were supposed to exterminate the Christians in Lebanon, enslave our women, and conquer Jounieh) that you provided Air Conditioned Mahdi School buses would have been exterminated by the Lebanese army.
Thank you hezbollah for protecting us, the Shia Christians of Lebanon and Syria from the Caliphate of S3oodi Lewatia. I am so happy being a Christian and I support the Shia fundamentalist Hezbollah. In fact, there is so much in common between the teachings of our Lord Jesus and those of Imam Al Hussain.
No ya Bullshitter.
Had it not been to KSA, QATAR, UAE and Kuwait generous reconstruction donations...1 mio Lebanese Shiaa would still be living in camps and tents following your disastrous folly in 2006.
I am also christian from al metn in Lebanon and i support hezbollah. I live in dearborn michigan with my shia friends.