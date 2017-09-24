Nasrallah: Some Lebanese Would've Been Living in Camps Had It Not Been for Resistance

“Large segments” of the Lebanese people would have been “living in refugee camps had it not been for the Resistance,” Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has noted.

“Had it not been for the presence of the Resistance, Lebanon would have been under Israel’s control and Israel would have extracted and stolen our oil and gas,” Nasrallah said in a Ashura sermon.

“Large segments of the Lebanese people would have been living in refugee camps and the people would have been living in disgrace and shame,” Nasrallah added.

Turning to the events in the region, Nasrallah described the Syrian conflict as a “major sedition.”

“From the very beginning, our stance was that we were before a takfiri onslaught represented by al-Qaida, al-Nusra Front, Daesh (Islamic State group) and all the takfiris who were brought to Syria,” Nasrallah said.

He added: “Some might have misdiagnosed the situation, but everything has started to become clear and obvious now.”