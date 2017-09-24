Mashnouq Snubs Aoun Trip, Says Bassil-Muallem Talks an 'Attack' on Hariri
Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq announced Sunday on his Twitter account that he has informed the Baabda Palace that he will not accompany President Michel Aoun on his trip to Paris tomorrow.
According to an An Nahar newspaper report tweeted by Mashnouq, the minister’s boycott is in protest at the latest New York meeting between Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil and his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Muallem.
Speaking at a social event on Sunday morning, Mashnouq described the Bassil-Muallem meeting as as “political attack on the prime minister (Saad Hariri).”
“We will respond to it with all the available means,” he vowed.
He also revealed that “the elections will be held on time through pre-registration in places of residence” and that the national ID cards will not be turned into “biometric IDs” to be used in the polls.
“We will respond to it with all the available means,” he vowed.
..... meaning he will do nothing in typical Mustakbal fashion.
If I have contempt for the Christians for maintaining their "national pact" electoral privilege in Article 24: half the seats in Parliament guaranteed to them: and contempt for Hezbullah for not taking the Shia majority of Lebanon into the streets (i.e., civil action) to overturn Article 24, I have the greatest contempt for the Sunnni factions that go along with this anti-Muslim racism. Racism is the belief that there is more than one human race. "Sectarianism" doesn't quite do the job. It misses the element of pathological elitism.
i agree with you about sectarianism ya shi3i 3arsa.
Article 24 of the constitution has robbed the Muslims especially the Shiite majority by giving to the Christians especially the Maronites what they do not deserve. President Aoun the great statesman, foreign minister Bassil and the FPM as a whole with their dedicated and deliberate support of the Resistance are making sure that the Shiites get what is rightfully theirs and that Taef and the constitution has dispossessed them of. Until the wrongs has been righted and the Shiite majority rules the weapons of the Resistance will remain a grantee and assurance.
So you shias now openly admit hezbollah illegal weapons are here to protect shia perceived rights and not to liberate occupied land and defend Lebanon.
Mashnouq's move is the correct one. Aoun has still not told us what he actually told al Monitor about the permanent "role" of the Hezb. Jean Azziz the presidential media officer said that reported quotes where inaccurate.
All talk but no action. You want to protest and save yourself a few seats at the parliament for next years elections? Withdraw from this infamous governement.