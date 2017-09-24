Mashnouq Snubs Aoun Trip, Says Bassil-Muallem Talks an 'Attack' on Hariri

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq announced Sunday on his Twitter account that he has informed the Baabda Palace that he will not accompany President Michel Aoun on his trip to Paris tomorrow.

According to an An Nahar newspaper report tweeted by Mashnouq, the minister’s boycott is in protest at the latest New York meeting between Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil and his Syrian counterpart Walid al-Muallem.

Speaking at a social event on Sunday morning, Mashnouq described the Bassil-Muallem meeting as as “political attack on the prime minister (Saad Hariri).”

“We will respond to it with all the available means,” he vowed.

He also revealed that “the elections will be held on time through pre-registration in places of residence” and that the national ID cards will not be turned into “biometric IDs” to be used in the polls.