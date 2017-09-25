Berri Stresses that Legislation is Parliament's Responsibility

Speaker Nabih Berri stressed Monday that legislation is the responsibility of Parliament, while noting that the Constitutional Council's latest ruling that revoked a new tax law “was not brought by the angels.”

Calling on the government to implement what he had “long called for” regarding the new wage scale, Berri noted that “whoever has the right to legislate expenditure also has the right to legislate revenues and taxes, regardless whether or not they are included in the state budget.”

“Let's not forget that Parliament is constitutionally in charge of drafting laws and that restrictions cannot be imposed on it, unless the violation of the Constitution has become a normal thing, seeing as the Constitutional Council's ruling was not brought by the angels,” Berri added.