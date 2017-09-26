Khalil to Propose 'Solution' as Khoury Says Govt. Inclined to Pay Hiked Wages

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil will propose a “solution” to the new wage scale crisis during Tuesday's cabinet session, media reports said, as Economy Minister Raed Khoury announced before the meeting that “there is an inclination to pay the salaries of public employees according to the new schedules.”

The crisis erupted after the Constitutional Council revoked a tax law that had been approved to fund the wage hike plan. The annulment followed an appeal that was filed by ten MPs led by Kataeb Party chief Sami Gemayel.

An Nahar newspaper said Khalil and his team at the Finance Ministry had exerted extensive efforts Monday to prepare the “solution” that the minister will raise in the cabinet session.

Under the proposal, “the finance minister would pay the salaries of employees this month according to the schedules of the new wage scale, seeing as the ministry's departments had recently finalized these schedules at his instructions,” the daily said.

“The government would then submit (to Parliament) a draft law containing the amendments that have been requested by the Constitutional Council in Articles 11 and 17 of the appeal ruling in a manner that would maintain the taxes that had been stipulated by the appealed law, especially the taxes on banks,” An Nahar added.

Asked whether these taxes will be included in the state budget or in a separate law, Khalil told the newspaper that “the debate in the Council of Ministers is still revolving around this point.”

“We support the approval of the state budget, but we do not endorse the Constitutional Council's opinion that Parliament does not have the right to legislate taxes outside the state budget,” the minister added.

“Throughout its history, Parliament has legislated taxes in a fully separate manner, as happened in the latest legislative session when the petroleum tax law was approved and when we amended the income tax law. We had also passed the VAT tax law separately from the state budget law,” Khalil explained.

Private and public school teachers and public employees observing a general strike that has entered its second day were meanwhile staging a sit-in outside the Grand Serail to press the government not to delay the payment of the hiked wages.