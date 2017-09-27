Army Seizes Explosives in Arsal Outskirts

The Lebanese Army confiscated explosive devices and suicide explosive belts in the Khirbet Yunine town in the outskirts of Arsal, the Army Command-Orientation Directorate said Wednesday.

“A patrol from the army intelligence directorate confiscated six explosive devices that were prepared for detonation each weighing 500 kg,” said the statement.

Moreover, a number of explosives were found inside one of caves used and abandoned by terrorist groups, added the statement.

Military experts have dismantled the explosives.