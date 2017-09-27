Iraq PM Demands Annulment of Kurdish Independence Vote

Iraq PM Demands Annulment of Kurdish Independence Voteإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi demanded Wednesday that this week's vote on independence for the autonomous Kurdish region be annulled.
"The referendum must be annulled and dialogue initiated in the framework of the constitution. We will never hold talks on the results of the referendum," he told Iraqi lawmakers.
"We will impose Iraqi law in the entire region of Kurdistan under the constitution," he said.
The results of Monday's referendum have not yet been announced but an overwhelming "yes" vote was widely expected.
Pressure has been mounting on the Kurds since the vote, not just from Baghdad but also from Ankara, with Turkey threatening a range of measures including cutting off oil exports from the region.
The Iraqi Kurds are right into asking for a self ruled country of their own. Who can blame them? Under Sunni Saddam reign, they were slaughtered gassed and exterminated with chemical weapons even.
Under Shiaa reign, they saw how Iraq was handed over to Iran, and how they monopolized the wealth, gov services, and gov investments while neglecting the Sunnis, and the Iraqi Shiaa Army didn't even bother to stand up and protect the Yazidis, or Christians of Iraq, instead they opted to retreat to defend only Shiaa areas. Had the kurds not already had a special autonomy and kurdish national guards - ISIS would have swept through Kurdish areas while the Iraqi Shiaa Army watched too.
After seeing what to be ruled by both Arab Sunni and Shiaa. It is obvious they are better off ruling themselves.
But I don't think the Kurds have a chance to have their independent country. You see, they are landlocked area without access to sea, and worse, they are surrounded by enemy countries on all the length of their landlocked border. As such, they can easily be strangled, blockaded, ruined economically & financially making such a country a failed state.
Aha... can you tell us how many infantry Battalions, Mechanized Brigades, Tanks Brigade, and Special Forces units has this "kingdom of terrorism" deployed in Lebanon and where these occupation forces are deployed in Lebanon. So the UN can assess what forces to send and where to send them to Liberate Lebanon.
But if you meant - you seek independence from "Iranian Mullah regime of terrorism" you don't need to bother give us such info - we already know the Iranians have 10 infantry Battalion numbering 30,000 already deployed inside Lebanon, with 1 Mechanized Brigade, and 1 Tanks Brigade and 1 special Missile brigade and a special crack force unit. And their deployment is also well mapped with the majority of the Iranian occupation forces in Lebanon concentrated in Dahieh, Baalback Hermel, and the South.
