Health Ministry Seeks World Record for Biggest Breast Cancer Awareness Ribbon

Under the patronage of First Lady Nadia Aoun and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health Ghassan Hasbani, the Ministry of Public Health in Lebanon is planning to launch the National Awareness Campaign on Breast Cancer in October 2017 like every year for the past 15 years.

The launching event will include the formation of the biggest awareness ribbon made of pink footballs. The dimensions of the ribbon will be around 35 meters in length and 19 meters in width and the total surface area to be covered by the balls is estimated to be around 300 square meters.

To fill this area, around 8,000 footballs will be used. These balls will be pink in color and will carry on them the logo of the ribbon in another shade of pink as well as the name of the awareness campaign in Arabic. The event will take place on October 8, 2017 at the biggest sports stadium in the country, the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium, in the presence of the Minister of Health and other high-ranking officials.

Moreover, students from various schools in the country will be invited to attend the event and to receive a ball for FREE at the end of the event. These students will be asked to carry the awareness message to their peers and families, especially mothers, aunts and grandmothers to inform them about the importance of early screening for breast cancer.

The balls used for this record attempt will be distributed for free at the end to the students so that they carry the message home.

- The world record attempt is sponsored by:

Banque Du Liban, Middle East Airlines, World Health Organization, G.Tamer Holding, Hicon, Technomania, Ipex and Wings of Lebanon

- It is supported by:

Red In Circle, Right to Play, Multiframes, Rim, Poppins, SMLC, English Cake, Bluemz, Sanita, Syndicate of importers and exporters of Fruits of Lebanon

- Media Partner: MTV, RLL

- In Collaboration with: O' Berytus, Beirut By Bike, Tayarit Warak, Batuka Parade