Geagea and Gemayel Travel to Saudi Arabia for Political Talks

Geagea and Gemayel Travel to Saudi Arabia for Political Talksإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea and Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel on Wednesday traveled to Saudi Arabia for political talks.
Geagea and Social Affairs Minister Pierre Bou Assi “traveled via the Rafik Hariri International Airport, beginning a foreign tour whose first stop will be the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” an LF statement said.
A Kataeb statement meanwhile said Gemayel had arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah accompanied by his adviser Albert Kostanian.
Gemayel arrived in Jeddah “at an official invitation addressed to him by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.
Arab Tawhid Party leader ex-minister Wiam Wahhab, who is close to Damascus and Hizbullah, meanwhile took to Twitter to voice concern over the previously unannounced visits.
“We hope the sudden Saudi invitations to some Lebanese figures are not an attempt to re-inflame tensions in the Lebanese arena,” Wahhab said.
Samir, you’re wasting your time.... Saudi Arabia is now backing Ashraf and Pierre. You and Saad let us down big time, don’t think we can ever forgive you for co-ruling with the assassins, terrorists and Syrian puppets.
To me Houthians and Luthians are as bad as each other. No more compromises; We need doers, real men and real women who are selfless and are ready to re-write history for a better future.
Arab Tawhid Party leader ex-minister Wiam Wahhab, who is close to Damascus and Hizbullah, meanwhile took to Twitter to voice concern over the previously unannounced visits.
syrian-iranian Sermeyeh
God bless speakteezly and freely
“We hope the sudden Saudi invitations to some Lebanese figures are not an attempt to re-inflame tensions in the Lebanese arena,” Wahhab said.
Aha....he likes to see the Lebanese people remain docile and submissive to Iranian occupation of Lebanon.