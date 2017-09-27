Report: More Politicians to Visit Saudi, Riyadh Seeking Balance with Tehran

More politicians from the pro-Saudi camp will visit the kingdom in the coming days, following Wednesday's surprise visits by Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea and Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel, a media report said.

MTV identified the political figures who will visit Saudi Arabia as Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblat, Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq, ex-minister Maj. Gen. Ashraf Rifi, ex-MP Fares Soaid and Hariri's adviser for Islamic affairs Radwan al-Sayyed.

Mashnouq later denied receiving an invitation to visit the kingdom.

The TV network said the visits aim to “rally the kingdom's allies, create a framework for political balance that is now tipping towards Iran, find a framework to confront the attempt to drag Lebanon into Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's orbit, and finding common denominators among the leaders of the March 14 camp so that they run in the parliamentary elections together.”