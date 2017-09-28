Explosion Rocks Akkar, Injures One

An explosion was heard overnight on Thursday in the border region of Akkar in Wadi Khaled wounding one person, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

The blast rocked the border town of al-Hisheh near a Syrian refugee camp in Wadi Khaled shortly after midnight, NNA said.

The explosion left one man injured.

Lebanese Army units deployed in the area to maintain stability.

LBCI later reported that the explosion was the result of a shell coming from the “Syrian side.”