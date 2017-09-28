Geagea and Gemayel Hold Talks with Saudi Crown Prince

Lebanese Forces chief Samir Geagea and Kataeb party leader Sami Gemayel held separate talks on Thursday with Saudi Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Social Affairs Minister Pierre Bou Assi attended Geagea's meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, the National News Agency said.

Geagea and Gemayel had traveled on Wednesday to Jeddah for political talks, reports have said.

An LF statement said on Wednesday that Geagea and Bou Assi “traveled via the Rafik Hariri International Airport, beginning a foreign tour whose first stop will be the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

A Kataeb statement meanwhile said Gemayel had arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah accompanied by his adviser Albert Kostanian.

Gemayel arrived in Jeddah “at an official invitation addressed to him by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the statement said.