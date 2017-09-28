Renewed Wage Scale Crisis on the Table Amid Wide Strikes, Protests

The Syndical Coordination committee escalated measures and staged sit-ins in parallel with a cabinet meeting on Thursday mainly dedicated to weigh the options in light of a Constitutional Council decision that annulled a tax law for the wage scale.

The Syndical Coordination Committee was up in arms and warned of escalating measures shall the implementation of the wage scale be halted.

“No wage scale means no work. The strike is open and we will escalate measures,” they said.

Nehme Mahfoud, head of the syndicate of private schools teachers in Lebanon, voiced calls on President Michel Aoun, who is chairing the cabinet meeting, to “pay the wage scale according to the new law, otherwise measures will be escalated.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani told reporters before the cabinet session held at the Presidential Palace in Baabda: “Our role is to provide and fund the wage scale. It is our duty to find the best and quickest way to do so, and we should approve the state budget.”

On the issue of suspension of Article 87 of the Constitution, Hasbani explained that it is currently the powers of the President.

For his part, Public Works Minister Youssef Fenianos stressed: “The President has the right to request the suspension of Article 87 but the parliament has to approve.

“Pushing for the implementation of the wage scale without securing the funds is harmful for the country.”

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil stressed the need to approve the country's state budget as a prelude to solve other problems, pointing out to some violations committed in the accounting records: “If there is an irregularity in the accounting records, it is not more important than the failure to approve the budget.”