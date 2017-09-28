Jay-Z, J.Lo Headline Hurricane Benefit Show

Rap mogul Jay-Z and pop superstar Jennifer Lopez will headline a concert in New York to raise funds for survivors of hurricanes that have devastated the United States and the Caribbean.

Tidal, the streaming service led by Jay-Z, on Wednesday announced the line-up of the show that will take place on October 17 in Brooklyn's Barclays Center arena.

Lopez, born in New York to parents from Puerto Rico, recently donated $1 million to relief for Hurricane Maria, which has brought catastrophic damage to the island's electricity and other infrastructure.

The concert's hip-hop-heavy lineup will also feature rappers DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Joey Bada$$, Belly, Iggy Azalea, Vic Mensa and Daddy Yankee -- the Puerto Rican rapper who was part of the viral global hit "Despacito."

Performers of other genres include the electronic artist Kaskade, R&B singer Chris Brown and pop group Fifth Harmony.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, which all carried monstrous ferocity, battered the Caribbean and parts of the United States in quick succession starting last month.

Jay-Z's wife Beyonce, who recently gave birth to twins and is not scheduled to perform, earlier promised long-term help for her hometown Houston as it rebuilds from Harvey.