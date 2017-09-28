Christian to Head Syria Parliament for First Time in Decades

Christian to Head Syria Parliament for First Time in Decadesإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
A Christian legislator was Thursday elected speaker of parliament in predominantly Muslim Syria for the first time in decades.
Hammudeh Sabbagh, a 58-year-old Syriac Orthodox Christian graduate in law and member of President Bashar al-Assad's Baath party from Hasakeh province in northeast Syria, won 193 votes out of 252 cast, state media reported.
He became the first Christian to hold the post since Fares el-Khoury who served multiple terms before and after the French mandate of 1920-1946.
Before the 2011 outbreak of war in Syria, Christians of 11 different denominations made up about five percent of the population.
Around half of Syria's 1.5 million Christians have since fled, according to Chaldean Catholic Bishop Antoine Audo.
Christians have tried largely to keep their distance from the conflict, in which they have been targeted by Islamist rebel groups while the regime portrays itself as the secular defender of minorities.
The Islamic State jihadist group, for its part, has carried out mass kidnappings of Christians and destroyed their churches.
Hahaha...nice charade by Assad - appointing a Christian as head of parliament - in the hope it will polish his Mass Murderer illegitimate leader status.
If Assad wants to show himself as a Christian living leader of Syria.
If he truly was a good statesman that cares about the well being of all Syrians - he would not have chosen to slaughter 300,000 Syrians and destroy Syria just to stay in power. He could easily step down and hand over his powers to Hammudeh Sabbagh as head of a temporary interim gov that would oversea the political transition process of Syria into a more democratic free government. This would satisfy all the major players - US, Russia, West, KSA, and would satisfy all sects, and reassures all minorities in Syria. And bring about the end of the Syrian civil war sooner rather than later.