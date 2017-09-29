Mobile version

Iraq Forces Attack IS-Held Town of Hawija

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 29 September 2017, 10:07
Iraqi forces on Friday launched an assault on the northern town of Hawija, one of the last bastions still held by the Islamic State group in the country, its commander said.

"A huge military operation has begun to liberate Hawija and its surrounding areas," Lieutenant General Abdel Amir Yarallah said in a statement.

Iraqi forces began an operation to retake the jihadist enclave around Hawija on September 21, swiftly taking the town of Sharqat on its second day before pushing on towards Hawija itself.

Comments 1
Missing lebanon00..1 29 September 2017, 11:30

God bless the Iraqi Army, and death to Daesh!

