Hariri Chairs Cabinet Meet for Legal Measures on Wage Hikes, Says 'Consensus Saves Lebanon'

A cabinet meeting dedicated to study the legal measures needed to address the controversial wage scale and tax hike laws convened on Friday at the Grand Serail.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri chaired the session which is supposed to put the “final touches” on a decision taken a day earlier to disburse the salaries for public sector employees according to a new wage scale law, but without agreeing on the sources to fund them.

The session is aimed at applying legal measures and drafting laws to address the issue.

“Consensus on solutions would save the country from crisis and enable us to make decisions to maintain the financial situation while securing the wage scale,” said Hariri at the beginning of the meeting.

“What is happening requires all of us to work in this spirit, whether in politics or economy or to secure the basic requirements of citizens such as electricity and other things,” he added.

He stressed that “rivalry does not fall in the interest of the administration of the state or citizens.”

The Cabinet on Thursday reached a solution to the wage hike crisis and scheduled another session Friday to discuss the sources of funding following the Constitutional Council’s annulment of the tax hikes law to fund the scale.