Khalil: Legislative Sessions Should Convene Next Week to Approve Agreed Laws

Khalil: Legislative Sessions Should Convene Next Week to Approve Agreed Lawsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Friday that the parliament is supposed to convene next week so as to approve the draft laws related to the wage scale agreed during Friday's cabinet meeting.
“Legislative sessions are supposed to be held next week at the Parliament so as to approve the laws agreed upon,” he said.
The parliament is supposed to look into draft laws that include tax amendments related to the wage scale law.
Khalil's comments came before the government held its meeting Friday at the Grand Serail to tackle the wage hikes crisis.
The cabinet –that reached an agreement on the disbursement of the wage scale according to the new law--has greed on an expedited draft law during its Friday session that will be referred to the parliament.
