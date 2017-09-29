UK Launches Social Enterprise Project ‘SoUK.LB’ in Lebanon

What do you need to get your business idea off the ground? The UK has launched SoUK.LB project to help entrepreneurs make social change with an impact. There is one week to go to apply for a grant to launch and drive the growth of your social enterprise, a press release said.

SoUK.LB - Social Enterprise Hub is a pioneering project on social enterprise in Lebanon. As part of its long term investments in Lebanon’s economy to further job creation, this new initiative by the British embassy in Lebanon will support social enterprises with $15,000 to $40,000 grant per finalist. The project aims to strengthen and promote this unique and growing sector by supporting enterprises that seek to create transformational social or environmental change for the benefit of society.

The UK is committed to Lebanon’s stability and security and believes in its prosperity given Lebanon’s long tradition of trade, business and entrepreneurship. Today Lebanon faces regional, socio-economic challenges, and ever greater pressure on the economy. The UK has already seen the benefits that social entrepreneurship offers for local communities, and has become a world leader in this sector, an experience it is now offering to share with Lebanon. Through social entrepreneurship, Lebanon can benefit from this model for effective and sustainable solutions to some of these challenges.