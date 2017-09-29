Aoun Meets Brown, Says Lebanon Is Fighting Terrorism, Pursuing Sleeper Cells

President Michel Aoun stressed during a meeting with US Central Command, General Charles Brown at the Baabda Palace, that Lebanon is continuing its efforts to combat terrorism and pursue sleeper cells, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

"Lebanon is continuing to fight terrorism after liberating its eastern border from the Islamic State group," said Aoun, pointing out that "the current efforts are focused on pursuing sleeper cells and arresting their members."

"The Lebanese Army demonstrated great efficiency during the Dawn of the Outskirts,” operation against the Islamic State jihadists, said Aoun during the meeting held in the presence of US Ambassador to Lebanon, Elizabeth Richard.

"Good training, courage and support have all resulted in ending the battle with minimum losses," said the President.

Aoun also praised "the US support for the Lebanese Army in training and ammunition provision."

Stressing Lebanon's commitment to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, he said “Lebanon appreciates the role played by the UNIFIL to establish peace on the border.”

For his part, Brown congratulated Aoun on the army's achievement pointing out to the "direct follow-up by President of the Republic to the military operations in the border mountains which were occupied by the Islamic State elements."

Brown added: "We will continue to provide support to the Lebanese Army at all military levels to strengthen its role in extending the sovereignty of Lebanon and protecting the Lebanese State.”