European Markets Advance Despite Catalonia Vote

European stocks pushed higher on Monday, shrugging off a banned referendum for independence in Catalonia opposed by Spain that was marked by a violent police crackdown.

London's FTSE 100 blue-chip index rose 0.3 percent in early trading.

In Frankfurt, the DAX 30 climbed 0.5 percent to less than 50 points shy of an all-time record.

Meanwhile in Paris CAC 40 added 0.1 percent.

Market analyst Jasper Lawler at London Capital Group said European stocks were seeing "a generally positive opening".

"While geopolitical risk looks to be on the rise, hopes of deregulation led by the US is helping a risk-on mood," he said.

But Madrid's IBEX 35 index fell 0.8 percent in early trading.

The euro also slumped to $1.1741, down from $1.1818 late on Friday, but analysts pointed out that the dollar was rising against most currencies.

Wall Street struck new records last week on hopes that President Donald Trump's tax reforms would breathe new life into the US economy.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at records, also buoyed by expectations of strong earnings as the start of the third-quarter corporate reporting season draws near.