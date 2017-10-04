Mobile version

British Supermarket Giant Tesco Returns to Profit

by Naharnet Newsdesk 04 October 2017, 12:03
W460

Supermarket group Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said Wednesday it returned to profit in its first half as it kept a lid on food price inflation. 

Net profit came in at £637 million ($846 million, 719 million euros) in the six months to late August, Tesco said in a statement. 

That compared with a loss after tax of £91 million in the first half of its 2015/16 financial year.

"We are continuing to make strong progress," chief executive Dave Lewis said of the turnaround, as the group also announced it would resume dividend payments to shareholders.

SourceAgence France Presse
Business
Comments 0