Switzerland 'in Contact' with Both Sides in Spain Crisis

Switzerland said Friday it was "in contact" with both sides in Spain's political crisis in Catalonia but stressed that formal mediation could not begin until both camps were ready.

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont has asked for international mediation after the region pushed ahead last Sunday with an independence referendum, defying Madrid and the national courts.

In a statement, the Swiss foreign ministry said the Catalonia question was a matter "Spanish domestic policy".

While Switzerland takes no position on the issues, it believes in "peaceful resolution through dialogue," the statement said.

"Switzerland is in contact with both sides, but the conditions for facilitation do not exist at the moment," it added, noting it "can only take place if both sides request it."

Madrid branded Sunday's vote a "farce" and King Felipe VI sided with the central government, accusing separatist leaders of endangering Spain's "stability."