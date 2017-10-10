Two Killed in Vehicle Ambush on Kenya Coast

Two university employees were killed and two police officers and a driver injured Tuesday morning when unknown gunmen fired on a vehicle close to Diani, a popular coastal tourist resort.

The car was travelling between Diani and the Technical University of Mombasa's nearby Kwale campus on Tuesday morning when gunmen opened fire.

"The officers were escorting university staff members when they were ambushed by the gunmen who killed two and wounded three including two officers," said regional police chief Larry Kieng.

Kieng said the two university workers died at the scene while the wounded have been taken to hospital. He said an investigation was under way and that Islamic militants were among the suspects.

A month ago suspected Islamic militants attacked a church in the area killing two police officers and stealing their rifles.