EU Expands North Korea Sanctions

The European Union on Tuesday extended sanctions aimed at punishing North Korea for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, banning the import of textiles from the pariah state and limiting sales of crude oil.

The 28-member bloc adopted U.N. restrictions imposed by the Security Council last month to punish Pyongyang for its sixth and largest nuclear test into its own sanctions program.

The North reacted furiously when the United Nations approved the new measures, saying its response would make the United States suffer "the greatest pain it has ever experienced in its history."

The sanctions include a ban on the sale of natural gas liquids to North Korea and limitations to the sale of crude oil and refined petrol products.

"In addition, member states will not provide new work authorizations to DPRK nationals to enter and work in their territory as they are suspected of generating revenue which is used to support the country's illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs," the EU said in a statement.

EU ambassadors last month agreed new sanctions against the North, according to diplomatic sources, including a ban on investments in North Korea and on EU exports of oil.

EU members also want to blacklist more North Korean individuals and entities, a move that would freeze their assets in the bloc and ban them from entering its territory.

The measures are set to be formally approved by a meeting of European foreign ministers next week.