Hillary Clinton 'Appalled' by Weinstein Revelations
Hillary Clinton on Tuesday declared herself "shocked" by the escalating allegations of sexual misconduct by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, a longtime Democratic Party donor.
"I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein," the Democratic former presidential hopeful said in a statement.
"The behavior described by women coming forward can not be tolerated," she added. "Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior."
Comments 0