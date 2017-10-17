Pilot Dead as F18 Military Plane Crashes Near Madrid

An F18 fighter jet crashed on takeoff at a military base near Madrid on Tuesday, killing the pilot -- the second time a military plane has come down in Spain in a week.

"The pilot of the airplane has died as a consequence of the accident, which happened during take-off," the Spanish defence ministry said in a tweet following the crash near the Torrejon de Ardoz base, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Madrid.

"Rescue teams are on their way to the scene of the accident," a ministry spokesman told AFP, adding that the cause of the crash was as yet unknown.

The accident came just days after the pilot of a Eurofighter jet was killed Thursday on the approach to landing at a military base at Albacete, 300 kilometres southeast of the capital.

The jet had been taking part in a military display for Spain's national day.

Two other Eurofighter jets crashed in Spain in 2010 and 2014, both times killing the pilot.