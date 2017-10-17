U.S. Judge Blocks Latest Version of Trump Travel Ban
A U.S. judge on Tuesday barred the White House from implementing yet another version of Donald Trump's controversial executive order on immigration, hours before it was to go into full effect.
The decision by federal judge Derrick Watson -- which the U.S. government is likely to swiftly appeal -- marks the latest blow to Trump's long-running efforts to indefinitely restrict entry of travelers from targeted countries into the United States.
