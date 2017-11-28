Mobile version

Report: Israel Says 'Nasrallah a Target' in Next Hizbullah-Israel War

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 28 November 2017, 10:09
W460

Israel said that Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah “would be a target for assassination” in any future war between Israel and Hizbullah, Israeli media reports said on Tuesday.

Israeli military chief spokesman, Ronen Manelis, was quoted as saying that “there won’t be a clear victory picture in the text war (with Hizbullah), though it’s clear that Nasrallah is a target.”

He also added that Israel is meanwhile conducting a “psychological and media war against Hizbullah.”

He also said that the Israeli army is “making great efforts and activating its forces openly and secretly to ward off the next war, but at the same time it is clear that the war will be completely different on the other side. The intelligence, operational, maneuvering and firepower capabilities will determine if it is difficult in Israel it will be much harder in Lebanon.”

Israel and Hizbullah have clashed several times, including in a month-long war in 2006 that killed 1,200 Lebanese -- mostly civilians -- and 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers.

Last week, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a new report that unauthorized weapons in the hands of Hizbullah and threatening rhetoric from the Lebanese group and Israeli officials "heightens risk of miscalculation and escalation into conflict."

The U.N. chief called on Hizbullah and Israel, "to exercise restraint at all times" and "refrain from potentially inflammatory comments."

Guterres said in the report to the U.N. Security Council that allegations of arms transfers to Hizbullah continue "on a regular basis," which the U.N. takes seriously. But it "is not in a position to substantiate them independently, he said.

Guterres noted, however, that Hizbullah has displayed the weapons and acknowledged using them.

The U.N. resolution that ended the 2006 war calls for Hizbullah and all other groups operating in Lebanon to be disarmed and demobilized. It also calls for the 10,700-strong U.N. peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL to monitor a zone south of the Litani River near Israel's border where Hizbullah is banned from keeping weapons.

Guterres said Israel informed UNIFIL of the alleged presence of Hizbullah weapons and infrastructure in three specific locations in that zone, which the U.N. force closely monitored, including by aerial reconnaissance, satellite imagery and patrols.

But he said "no evidence to confirm the allegations was established."

SourceNaharnetAssociated PressAgence France Presse
Lebanon
Comments 33
Thumb s.o.s 28 November 2017, 10:52

Excellent news, but hard to believe. They would have killed him already if they wanted to.

Reply Report
Thumb hakawati 28 November 2017, 11:11

Pissrael - The spirit is willing but the flesh is weak.

Reply Report
Missing the.ayro.ni 28 November 2017, 11:44

the Ayro-ny: a shi3i smelly cunt is talking about Pissy Israel.

Reply Report
Thumb giga-kharawati 28 November 2017, 11:48

well said giga piss-a-wati

Reply Report
Missing unbiased.shia.mintak 28 November 2017, 11:57

well said gigacuntia from iraniacuntia

Reply Report
Thumb eagledawn 28 November 2017, 11:30

The day this iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 28 November 2017, 15:04

Allahu Akbarrrrr!

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 28 November 2017, 15:25

Saying Gods name in praising israeli Zionist attacks?

You should get obliterated alongside chickendawn.

Report
Thumb jaafar.ibn.iblees 28 November 2017, 16:03

mystic

were those two dead iranian terrorists in your avatar obliterated by Zionist attacks?

Report
Missing iraneez 28 November 2017, 16:13

You can cut off your scrotum and swallow it instead.

Report
Missing sasha1 28 November 2017, 17:49

Your Allahu akbarrr, with its violent manneurs will be over soon everywhere.

Report
Thumb Mystic 28 November 2017, 18:34

Eagledawn have no scotrum.

Report
Missing iraneez 28 November 2017, 19:19

sasha
is the mahdi popular in Ukraine where you come from?

Report
Thumb s.o.s 28 November 2017, 19:46

And your black trash bag aka "girlfriend" said you have no sacrum.

Guess what, we never believe you, houtians.

Report
Thumb gigahabib 28 November 2017, 11:56

Nitinyahoo will fall from #metoo allegations long before that.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 28 November 2017, 15:03

Time to feed your Tamagochi kiddo.

Reply Report
Thumb gigahabib 28 November 2017, 18:21

Go catch the Titanic, dinosaur.

Report
Thumb s.o.s 28 November 2017, 19:26

You don't have tamagochi? LOL Youre so outdated. Where do you live houthian? Sewage? Bint Jbel? Dearborn?

Report
Thumb gigahabib 28 November 2017, 21:01

That's why barefoot Yemeni tribesmen own you and your ilk on a daily basis; you're too busy with toys and trudging to the next new American burger joint.

And I hear fidget spinners are the thing now.

Report
Thumb gigahabib 28 November 2017, 21:01

That's why barefoot Yemeni tribesmen own you and your ilk on a daily basis; you're too busy with toys and trudging to the next new American burger joint.

And I hear fidget spinners are the thing now.

Report
Thumb prick 28 November 2017, 21:41

Fascinating....

Report
Thumb ___flamethrower___ 28 November 2017, 12:08

lulz @ giga habiwati

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 28 November 2017, 12:17

everybody know that the targuet is the Cristhians!!...

Reply Report
Missing unbiased.shia.mintak 28 November 2017, 12:18

Masturbate or Die

Reply Report
Thumb joebustani 28 November 2017, 13:36

bless anyone person, entity, organization, brigade or country that inflicts extreme pain and unbearable suffering, death, torture, and destruction upon the iranian sectarian terrorist militia and its members, sponsors, supporters or followers wherever they may be.

Reply Report
Missing iraneez 28 November 2017, 14:33

good point joebustani

Reply Report
Missing lebnaneez 28 November 2017, 13:53

the few trolls and their fake accounts populating this site so not represent any significant percentage of the lebanese public and their pro-israeli /anti-lebanese posting is probably paid for by israel. more and more israeli shills are being caught today and this explains how they can afford their rich lifestyle in an economically suffocating country. their time will soon be up.

Reply Report
Missing unbiased.shia.mintak 28 November 2017, 14:19

are you also christian like me?

Reply Report
Missing iraneez 28 November 2017, 14:32

please mr irani-paid troll, focus on the article instead of harassing the readership with your worthless input.

Reply Report
Thumb Spotter 28 November 2017, 14:23

One giga troll with derivatives spotted
logged, tagged, and processed.

Reply Report
Thumb justin 28 November 2017, 14:59

خامنئي يمنع ركوب المرأة للدراجات في الشوارع!

https://www.lebanese-forces.com/2017/11/28/iran-603/

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 28 November 2017, 17:47

Blast the Rat!

Reply Report
Thumb prick 28 November 2017, 20:36

when that prick is finally dead, i will piss and shit on his grave daily.

Reply Report