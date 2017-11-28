Mobile version

Hariri Threatens to Quit over Hizbullah Interference

إقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
by Naharnet Newsdesk 28 November 2017, 11:00
W460

Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that he will resign if Hizbullah refuses to accept a new power-sharing arrangement for Lebanon, speaking as consultations got underway in Beirut between political leaders over the government's future.

Hariri made his threat in an interview with the French broadcaster Cnews on Monday.

The Iran-backed Hizbullah, which has representatives in Lebanon's parliament, is the focus of talks between the country's political parties on reaching an accord over representation and on limiting foreign interference in domestic politics. Hizbullah is an opponent of Hariri's Saudi Arabia-backed al-Mustaqbal Movement, though it's also a member of Hariri's coalition government.

Hariri said Hizbullah appeared receptive to dialogue, but said he would resign if the group and Iran did not agree to rebalance Lebanon's political configuration. He did not elaborate on the new arrangement he was proposing.

Hariri announced he was resigning Nov. 4, but walked it back after returning home last week.

The original announcement, made from the Saudi capital of Riyadh, was widely seen as orchestrated by Saudi Arabia to pressure Lebanon's politicians into taking stronger measures to contain Hizbullah's influence. Hariri told CNews he wanted to send a "positive shock" through Lebanon through his resignation, and denied that Saudi officials forced him to resign.

Hariri has demanded that Hizbullah remove itself from regional conflicts, from Syria to Iraq and Yemen. Hizbullah denies playing a military role in Yemen but has fighters in both Iraq and Syria.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun met separately on Monday with several officials including the head of Hizbullah's parliamentary bloc, Mohammed Raad, who later told reporters they discussed "reactivating" the government.

Raad wouldn't answer questions about Hizbullah's disassociation from regional conflict.

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea, a harsh critic of Hizbullah, told reporters after meeting Aoun that his group will not resign from the government.

"Dissociation should be in action and not through words, this means actively withdrawing from the region's conflict," he said, referring to Hizbullah.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are fighting proxy wars in the region and the conflict has affected Lebanon over the past years.

Hariri's resignation came amid mounting tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Saudi Arabia has accused Hizbullah of declaring war on the kingdom by supporting Yemen's Houthi rebels, who fired a ballistic missile the night of Hariri's resignation that was intercepted near Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the New York Times last week that the bottom line is that Hariri is not going to continue to provide political cover for a Lebanese government that is essentially controlled by Hizbullah which is essentially controlled by Iran.

Hariri told CNews that he would be open to pushing forward elections in Lebanon, which are currently slated for May next year.

SourceAssociated PressNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 31
Thumb s.o.s 28 November 2017, 11:20

Power sharing? They should surrender their weapons. Nothing else will do it. The 5 wanted men for his father's assassination should be brought to justice aND the terrorist leadership brought to justice before the ICC.

Ir7al ir7al ya Hariri, Badna ashraf general rifi.

Reply Report
Thumb Mystic 28 November 2017, 15:17

You can cut off your scrotum and surrender it instead.

Reply Report
Thumb Elemental 28 November 2017, 18:08

High class response there Anchor baby.

Report
Thumb gigahabib 28 November 2017, 11:55

Didn't he already quit "willingly" already?

Reply Report
Missing unbiased.shia.mintak 28 November 2017, 12:12

Didn't you "willingly" masturbate your shitty paid for iranian shi3a opinion on the matter already?

Reply Report
Missing lebnaneez 28 November 2017, 13:48

please mr israeli-paid troll, focus on the article instead of harassing the readership with your worthless input.

Report
Missing lebnaneez 28 November 2017, 13:48

good point gigahabib

Reply Report
Missing iraneez 28 November 2017, 14:35

the few trolls and their fake accounts populating this site so not represent any significant percentage of the lebanese public and their pro-iranian /anti-lebanese posting is probably paid for by iran. more and more irani shills are being caught today and this explains how they can afford their rich lifestyle in an economically suffocating country. their time will soon be up.

Report
Missing broadwayz 28 November 2017, 17:29

@iraneez, if only you guyz wrote your own lines instead of copying them from other posters, people would believe you ;)

Report
Thumb Elemental 28 November 2017, 18:09

Much like you've done in the past plenty huh Mystic?^

Report
Thumb gigahabib 28 November 2017, 18:22

Lol, yes, it's Iran that bought up the entire Arab press, right?

Report
Thumb justin 28 November 2017, 18:35

lol, yes like Manar, Al Mayadin, Al Alam, Al Akhbar and 15 Iranian owned TV stations broadcasting from Dahieh.

Report
Missing jebb 28 November 2017, 19:56

taqiyya justin says more than 15 iranian medias are broadcasting from dahyeh but when you ask him for proof, he logs in as shia.mintak or some other fucked up name and starts talking about his small dick and acne problems. LOLZ

Report
Thumb gigahabib 28 November 2017, 20:57

For every pro-resistance media outlet, you have 30 sponsored by Gulf money.

Report
Thumb prick 28 November 2017, 21:37

"For every pro-resistance media outlet, you have 30 sponsored by Gulf money"

but when you ask him for proof, he logs in as sash1, jebb, giga3arsa, lebnaeez or some other fucked up name and starts talking about his small dick and acne problems. LOLZ

chill ya prick, chill

Report
Missing unbiased.shia.mintak 28 November 2017, 22:08

lol @ prick

you nailed the gigacunt;)

Report
Thumb tric.portugal 28 November 2017, 12:03

"Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that he will resign if Hizbullah refuses to accept a new power-sharing arrangement for Lebanon, speaking as consultations got underway in Beirut between political leaders over the government's future."
.
yes...the sunnis lost the right of nominated the Prime-Minister !! now the President Aoun after consultation with all political cristhians forces must nominated the Prime-Minister!! the Sunnis after paralizated the Presidence, now want´s to paralizated the Cabinet...and this is impossible!!! the Cristhians have a powerful clock atomic bomb inside Lebanon, the refugies, that must be desarmed without any delays...gonna be a Coup Cristhian militar in Lebanon!!! if Sheas, Israel and Sunnis want´s to play with the political existence of Cristhians in Lebanon, then...

Reply Report
Missing unbiased.shia.mintak 28 November 2017, 12:14

Convert or Die

Reply Report
Thumb tric.portugal 28 November 2017, 12:29

with support of USA Administration...Obama destroy the Cristhians comunities in Iraque and Syria...Trump gonna finished the work of Obama, and destroy the Cristhians comunities in Lebanon...in Lebanon...

Report
Missing unbiased.shia.mintak 28 November 2017, 13:31

Masturbate or Die

Report
Missing broadwayz 28 November 2017, 17:30

is that why you keep masturbating? roflmao

Report
Missing iraneez 28 November 2017, 18:37

broadzabrwayz

are you also christian like me?

Report
Missing jebb 28 November 2017, 19:57

you iraneez, a christian? *shalom intensifies*

Report
Thumb prick 28 November 2017, 21:35

flame jebb the prick, chill ya shill

Report
Thumb ric.portugal 28 November 2017, 22:35

Younger brother, I’m so sad to see you continue to comment your fears. You look silly.

Reply Report
Thumb ___flamethrower___ 28 November 2017, 12:11

lol @ Hariri Says to Quit

Reply Report
Missing sasha1 28 November 2017, 15:39

He's threatening to resign, ok be man and do it, this is how he cares about Lebanon as he told. They guy as much Saudi cunt in Lebanon ad Hezbollah sales managers of Iran.

Reply Report
Missing iraneez 28 November 2017, 18:38

sasha1
are you Ukranian or russian christian?

Reply Report
Missing sasha1 28 November 2017, 15:39

He's threatening to resign, ok be man and do it, this is how he cares about Lebanon as he told. They guy as much Saudi cunt in Lebanon ad Hezbollah sales managers of Iran.

Reply Report
Thumb Elemental 28 November 2017, 18:11

It's like breaking up with a narcissistic girlfriend, literally every tactic.

Reply Report
Thumb Elemental 28 November 2017, 18:17

Sounds like more drama ahead, typical.

Reply Report