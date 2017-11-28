Mobile version

Army Arrests Three Drug Dealers in Bekaa

by Naharnet Newsdesk 28 November 2017, 13:39
The security forces arrested three drug dealers and confiscated Captagon pills during raids in the Bekaa town of Addous, the Lebanese Army Orientation Directorate said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Army Intelligence issued the communique and said that the patrol arrested the suspects, Fayez and Riad Mohammed al-Hammoud in addition to Saudi Ahmed Awad bin Hamad al-Khamaali, on Monday after they raided their place of residence in Bekaa.

The troops confiscated 174 grams of Captagon pills and arrested the suspects.

Related authorities kicked off investigations with the detainees.

