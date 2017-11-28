Army Arrests Three Drug Dealers in Bekaa

The security forces arrested three drug dealers and confiscated Captagon pills during raids in the Bekaa town of Addous, the Lebanese Army Orientation Directorate said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Army Intelligence issued the communique and said that the patrol arrested the suspects, Fayez and Riad Mohammed al-Hammoud in addition to Saudi Ahmed Awad bin Hamad al-Khamaali, on Monday after they raided their place of residence in Bekaa.

The troops confiscated 174 grams of Captagon pills and arrested the suspects.

Related authorities kicked off investigations with the detainees.