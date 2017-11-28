Top UK Defense Adviser Visits Lebanon, Vows Continued Support for Army

Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer, the UK's incoming Defense Senior Adviser on the Middle East, is visiting Lebanon as part of his pre-appointment tour of the region, the British embassy said on Tuesday.

During his visit, Lorimer met with President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun.

“I am delighted to be back in Lebanon. The UK has a long and strong relationship with the Lebanese Armed Forces. My visit is an opportunity to congratulate Commander Aoun on the LAF's victory against Daesh this summer, and to highlight continued UK support to the LAF, which will help deliver next year a fully secured Lebanese border with Syria,” the UK official said upon his arrival in Lebanon.

This visit will further strengthen “the UK’s partnership and friendship with the LAF,” he said.

Welcoming Lorimer's arrival, British Ambassador to Lebanon Hugo Shorter said: “I am glad to have General Sir John Lorimer back in Lebanon, to demonstrate UK support to the LAF, Lebanon's sole legitimate defender.”

“This visit is a further demonstration of the UK’s commitment to Lebanon’s peace and security. At this is important time for this country, I look forward to Lebanon's political parties coming together to reach a political agreement that contributes to regional security and protects Lebanon's own stability,” Shorter added.