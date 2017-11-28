Mustaqbal Backs Hariri's Stance, Urges 'Respect for Lebanon's Arab Ties'

Al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc lauded Tuesday Prime Minister Saad Hariri's decision to suspend his resignation and his intention to conduct consultations aimed at securing “the commitment of all political parties to the policy of dissociation from the region's conflicts and wars.”

In a statement issued after its weekly meeting, which was presided over by Hariri, the bloc also stressed the need for Lebanon to be part of “the Arab system,” urging respect for “Lebanon's Arab ties, the stipulations of the constitution and the Taef Accord.”

Hariri said Monday that he will resign if Hizbullah refuses to accept a new power-sharing arrangement for Lebanon, speaking as consultations got underway in Beirut between political leaders over the government's future.

The premier said Hizbullah appeared receptive to dialogue, but said he would resign if the group and Iran did not agree to rebalance Lebanon's political configuration. He did not elaborate on the new arrangement he was proposing.

Hariri announced he was resigning Nov. 4, but walked it back after returning home last week.

The original announcement, made from the Saudi capital of Riyadh, was widely seen as orchestrated by Saudi Arabia to pressure Lebanon's politicians into taking stronger measures to contain Hizbullah's influence. Hariri said Monday he wanted to send a "positive shock" across Lebanon through his resignation, and denied that Saudi officials forced him to resign.

Hariri has demanded that Hizbullah remove itself from regional conflicts, from Syria to Iraq and Bahrain and Yemen. Hizbullah denies playing a military role in Yemen but has fighters in both Iraq and Syria.