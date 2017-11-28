Kataeb Calls for Turning Current Crisis into 'Chance for Real Stability'

The Kataeb Party on Tuesday called for turning the crisis that followed Prime Minister Saad Hariri's shock resignation from Riyadh into “a chance for producing real stability in the country.”

Lebanon should not enter a crisis “at every local or regional juncture,” the party urged in a statement issued after the weekly meeting of its political bureau.

Warning against what it called “the policy of procrastination and the passing of time,” Kataeb called on all political officials to “draw lessons and be quick in taking their decisions, seeing as it is unacceptable to keep the fate of the country and its people hanging on suspension.”

The party was apparently referring to Hariri's decision to suspend his resignation pending further negotiations with the political parties over his demand to dissociate Lebanon from the regional conflicts.

“The Kataeb Party reiterates its rejection of the continued presence in power of this government, which was formed according to a deal,” the party said.

It accused the government of “relinquishing the state's sovereignty, undermining people's social conditions, endorsing the approach of corruption, and unbalanced and futile performance in the management of all files.”

The party “renews its call for full neutrality in the regional conflicts,” Kataeb said, adding that “the prerequisite for this neutrality is the state's sovereignty and the monopolization of arms in the hands of the legitimate security forces.”

Kataeb also called for “the rise of a strong and capable state” and for “steering the country clear of the conflict of axes.”

Hariri said Monday that he will resign if Hizbullah refuses to accept a new power-sharing arrangement for Lebanon, speaking as consultations got underway in Beirut between political leaders over the government's future.

The premier said Hizbullah appeared receptive to dialogue, but said he would resign if the group and Iran did not agree to rebalance Lebanon's political configuration. He did not elaborate on the new arrangement he was proposing.

Hariri announced he was resigning Nov. 4, but walked it back after returning home last week.

The original announcement, made from the Saudi capital of Riyadh, was widely seen as orchestrated by Saudi Arabia to pressure Lebanon's politicians into taking stronger measures to contain Hizbullah's influence. Hariri said Monday he wanted to send a "positive shock" across Lebanon through his resignation, and denied that Saudi officials forced him to resign.

Hariri has demanded that Hizbullah remove itself from regional conflicts, from Syria to Iraq and Bahrain and Yemen. Hizbullah denies playing a military role in Yemen but has fighters in both Iraq and Syria.