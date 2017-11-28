Hariri Expects Breakthrough Next Week, Warns of 'Problem' if Dissociation Policy Not Honored

Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Tuesday that he expects a “breakthrough” in the country's political crisis next week, as he warned that Lebanon would face a “problem” if it does not implement a “real dissociation policy.”

“We will continue the ongoing dialogue in the coming days with all due positivity and openness. It is a serious dialogue aimed at finding serious solutions to preserve our ties with all our Arab friends, especially the Gulf,” said Hariri during a meeting with a joint delegation from Lebanon's Economic Committees and General Confederation of Lebanese Workers.

“We are stronger when we work together, respect each other and care for each other's interests, for the sake of firstly Lebanon and secondly the Arab interests,” Hariri added.

He said the interest of the Lebanese requires “a real dissociation policy for the sake of Lebanon and all Lebanese who live in the Gulf or anywhere in the world.”

“If we don't realize Lebanon's higher interest and orient our policies accordingly, Lebanon will face a problem,” Hariri warned.

“That's why the entire dialogue that is underway nowadays is based on this approach and we are hearing positive responses from all political forces. Perhaps we need further dialogue and, God willing, next week we may witness the beginning of a breakthrough,” the premier went on to say.

Hariri had said Monday that he would resign if Hizbullah refuses to accept a new power-sharing arrangement for Lebanon, speaking as consultations got underway in the country between political leaders over the government's future.

The premier said Hizbullah appeared receptive to dialogue, but said he would resign if the group and Iran did not agree to rebalance Lebanon's political configuration. He did not elaborate on the new arrangement he was proposing.

Hariri announced he was resigning Nov. 4, but walked it back after returning home last week.

The original announcement, made from the Saudi capital of Riyadh, was widely seen as orchestrated by Saudi Arabia to pressure Lebanon's politicians into taking stronger measures to contain Hizbullah's influence. Hariri said Monday he wanted to send a "positive shock" across Lebanon through his resignation, and denied that Saudi officials forced him to resign.

Hariri has demanded that Hizbullah remove itself from regional conflicts, from Syria to Iraq and Bahrain and Yemen. Hizbullah denies playing a military role in Yemen but has fighters in both Iraq and Syria.