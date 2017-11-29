Report: Berri Denies Possibility of Cabinet Reshuffle

As the cabinet gears up for an expected meeting next week, Speaker Nabih Berri said it is unlikely for a “governmental reshuffle or formation of a new government” to take place mainly after the reigning confusion that gripped the country and ended with PM Saad Hariri delaying his plans to resign.

Speaking to his visitors, al-Joumhouria quoted the Speaker who stressed saying: “No, there will be no Cabinet rehuffle or any change. This subject is not put out for discussion.”

“We can barely carry one watermelon in one hand, which is the government. How can we change the government or form a new one?” added the Speaker.

Berri's remarks came about Prime Minister Saaad Hariri's suggestion that a government reshuffle would be possible.

The Cabinet is expected to meet next week to catch up on delayed talks following Hariri's resignation on November 4, which he later put on hold pending talks.

Berri, who expects the cabinet to convene next week, commented on the idea of staging early parliamentary elections, he said it would have been possible if Hariri did not retract his resignation “I would have been one of the strongest advocates of bringing the elections closer,” to spare the country from any economic collapse he said.

"The elections need a general consensus, and I have no problem with the decision," he said.