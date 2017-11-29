Grand Mufti Warns Against Interference in 'Others' Affairs'

Grand Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Daryan stressed on Wednesday Lebanon's need to adhere to its dissociation policy stressing that Lebanon stands behind its premier Saad Hariri after his decision to suspend his resignation pending talks.

Lebanon “urgently needs complete commitment to the dissociation policy to deter harm and preserve the country's internal stability,” said Daryan in a televised address marking the Prophet Mohammed birthday.

“We have been through a worrying crisis when PM Hariri resigned, but we support his every move. The Lebanese are united around him today,” he added.

Stressing the need for distancing Lebanon from the regional crises, the Mufti sad: “We need a safe, stable and united Lebanon that distances itself from the surrounding crises. Beware of involvement in the crises of others.”

Pointing to President Michel Aoun's consultations with political parties, Daryan expressed hopes the talks turn productive “to distance the reasons that prompted Hariri to resign.”